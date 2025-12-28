ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — O’Cyrus Torrence is a large human being. At 347 pounds, he is the heaviest member of both the Bills offensive line and the roster as a whole. He is the kind of man who eats turkey wings instead of chicken wings, and even then he does so only after he has first rolled them in flour and fried them in oil and doused them in melted butter. In fact, Torrence recently did all of these things in a handy how-to video he recently posted to Instagram. His smothered turkey wings look like quite the treat, at least for anybody who expects to have easy access to indoor plumbing for the rest of the night.

Bear with me, Eagles fans. There is a relevant point in all of this. See, Torrence isn’t just the heaviest man on the Bills offensive line, or the heaviest on its roster. He also happens to be 33 pounds heavier than the man who, late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 13-12 victory over the Bills on Sunday, pushed him five yards into his own backfield and then tossed him aside the way a baggage handler might a memory foam pillow. The resulting sack of Josh Allen was a big play for the Eagles in the sense that it forced the Bills into a third-and-18. Much bigger was what it signified. Jalen Carter is back, and the Eagles once again have a defense that can win a Super Bowl on its own.

That’s the good news, anyway. The bad news is that the defense may actually have to win it on their own. The Eagles again came way too close to losing a game: within two yards, exactly, after a frantic last-minute touchdown drive by Allen and the Bills ended with a missed two-point conversion with five seconds remaining. Vic Fangio almost needed to pitch a perfect game thanks to an offense that mustered just 190 yards, their lowest total of the season. That will be a difficult way to go through the postseason.

But don’t lose sight of the point. This Eagles defense is plenty capable of doing it. All of the usual criticisms of the offense held true against the Bills. The quarterback was adequate, at best, if you squinted. The running game wasn’t good enough to make up for it. The result was an offense that looked about as dynamic as a truck stuck in mud. The Eagles gained 17 yards on their first 17 plays of the second half on Sunday evening. Rarely do you watch them and think, wow, this is an enjoyable thing to watch.

What warrants reconsideration is the conclusion that many folks have drawn. As lackluster as the offense has looked, as underwhelming as Jalen Hurts has played, the Eagles have a good enough defense to make them one of the small handful of teams that will have an even-or-better chance against any other team in the playoff field. Say what you will about the Rams or the Seahawks or the 49ers. The Eagles have as good of a chance as any of them. Maybe even better.

That’s what we saw against the Bills. Same as we saw against the Lions, and the Packers, and the Chargers. Against a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, in a playoff-caliber environment, the Eagles defense was the best unit on the field for all but the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. The Bills gained just 12 first downs on their first nine possessions and did not score a point before Allen capped their last two drives of the game with short touchdown runs.

The story of the game was Carter, who returned after a four-game absence due to procedures on both shoulders. The third-year defensive tackle said earlier this week that he’d previously been in so much pain that he could not do a pushup. Against the Bills he looked as strong as anybody … not only with his manhandling of Torrence on his sack of Allen, but also on a blocked extra point that proved to be the difference in the game.

It’s funny how he always looks like the biggest player on the field, even when he isn’t. It would be nice if the Eagles didn’t need him to look that way. But it was enough on Sunday night.