Josh Allen’s interesting weather take, Tom Brady’s TikTok knowledge, and more from the Eagles-Bills broadcast

The Eagles pulled out a nail-biter in the rain in Buffalo, stopping the Bills’ final two-point conversion attempt to stave off a comeback and win, 13-12.

Here’s everything you might have missed from the broadcast:

Weather woes?

It poured all through Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills quarterback Josh Allen told sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi pregame that he’d actually rather it pour than drizzle.

“Drizzle is harder to control,” Rinaldi said. “He said if it’s going to rain, let it rain. I find the ball more tacky, and it’s easier to control the pass game.”

Advertisement

Analyst Tom Brady, for his part, shared that back when he was an NFL QB, he downloaded basically every weather app on his phone and checked Weather Channel “about 75 times a day” before a start, so he’d know how to prepare.

Fox got a ton of mileage out of shots of just how hard it was raining in New York.

» READ MORE: Eagles just might muddle their way to another Super Bowl

Fred’s foible

After the kickoff, the Birds took a 5-yard illegal formation penalty on the opening play because offensive lineman Fred Johnson came on the field for the first drive sans helmet.

“Then you have Fred Johnson, who went on the field without a helmet somehow,” play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt said.

“Felt the raindrops on his head and realized he made a mistake,” Brady said jokingly.

Facing Vic Fangio

Over the course of his decades-long NFL career, Brady faced Vic Fangio’s defenses a few times.

With the Eagles on pace for another elite season under Fangio, Brady shared his personal reaction to their defensive coordinator.

“Vic Fangio is the type of coordinator where, when you know you’re going up against him you go, ‘Ugh. Do we have to?’” Brady joked. “Such a talented coach; he’s been doing this for four decades. Pretty remarkable, his success.”

» READ MORE: Grading the Eagles' win over the Buffalo Bills

Saquon Barkley vs. James Cook

Bills running back James Cook is having the best year of his career, and entered Sunday’s game leading the NFL in rushing yards for the first time.

Barkley sent Cook a message on Instagram telling him to “go finish it,” and claim the NFL rushing title. But Barkley told sideline reporter Erin Andrews that he’s still extremely competitive and was looking to outplay Cook on Sunday.

He put up 68 yards on 19 carries, compared to Cook’s 74 yards on 20 carries.

Brady vs. Buffalo

There’s no love lost between Brady, a longtime New England Patriot, and the Bills fan base, which was at his mercy for nearly two decades. Even now, when Brady comes to Buffalo, he brings former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who’s from the Buffalo area, with him to serve as a bit of a human shield.

The former quarterback didn’t get a warm welcome on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, though.

“Warm embrace, a lot of people, that one-finger salute they were giving me as I looked down from the press box, reminding me how much they enjoyed me coming to town, I guess,” Brady said.

“They’re saying you’re No. 1!” Burkhardt joked.

Tuck rule talk

The Birds’ first turnover of the game came off a fumble by Allen that almost got ruled an incomplete forward pass.

With Brady on the call, you may have thought he would broach the subject. He’s famous for the controversial tuck rule play in an AFC divisional-round game during the 2001 season, in which he avoided a fumble because of his forward arm motion.

Unfortunately, he did not broach the subject. Rules expert Dean Blandino did, though.

“It was really close; I think that’s why they let it stand,” Blandino said. “To me, it looks like a pass because once that hand comes forward, until he brings it back toward his body, you know the old tuck rule, Tom, it remains a pass. They probably said it was too close to change.”

Mewing?

Bills coach Sean McDermott is from Lansdale and got his coaching start as an intern with the Birds under Andy Reid. In some ways, he and Nick Sirianni swapped places. Sirianni grew up in Jamestown, N.Y., in far Western New York.

“We knew he was a wideout at Mount Union when he went to college,” Burkhardt said. “How about Southwestern Central High, in Jamestown? Look at him, looking lean and mean.”

“He’s mewing,” Brady said.

Tom, you’re in your 40s, you shouldn’t know what mewing is. But for those of you who don’t know, it’s a facial expression that’s become a popular TikTok trend.

The two-point conversion

The Bills battled all the way back in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns, including one in the final five seconds. McDermott elected to go for two to effectively end the game, and Allen’s pass missed receiver Khalil Shakir by several yards. Fox caught him looking visibly frustrated after the miss.

“He had him, and Josh knows it,” Brady said. “He had him by 3 or 4 yards.”