“Just the way the game goes,” Schwartz said during his news conference Monday. “It’s a quarter of the way through the season, we’re 2-2, and we’re just trying to improve. I know that sounds so vanilla and so cliche, but that’s what we do. We try to tighten up the areas that have been loose, try to improve the areas that haven’t been up to par. ... This league truly rewards people that are in it for the long run and can do it over the long run. We have to be able to do that and improve over the course of the season.”