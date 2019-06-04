But the question is whether he can do those same things for a lengthy stretch once he turns 36 later this month. Over the last two years, Sproles has played just nine regular-season games, and for all the respect and esteem in which his coaches and teammates hold him, for all the dynamism he brings to the offense when he’s available, he has reached the point that it’s imprudent to expect him to be available for all, or even most, of a full season.