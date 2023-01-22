Skip to content
Giant killer Boston Scott strikes again for the Eagles

Scott scores his 11th touchdown against the Giants in nine career games against them.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Lochlahn March
The “Giant Killer” Boston Scott did it again, forcing his way through the Giants defense on a 3-yard run that just broke the plane to extend the Eagles’ lead to 21-0

It was Scott’s 11th touchdown in nine career games against the Giants. The Eagles offense continues to click and the defense has held the Giants scoreless in the first half.

    Lochlahn March