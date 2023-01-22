Link copied to clipboard
Giant killer Boston Scott strikes again for the Eagles
Scott scores his 11th touchdown against the Giants in nine career games against them.
The “Giant Killer” Boston Scott did it again, forcing his way through the Giants defense on a 3-yard run that just broke the plane to extend the Eagles’ lead to 21-0
It was Scott’s 11th touchdown in nine career games against the Giants. The Eagles offense continues to click and the defense has held the Giants scoreless in the first half.