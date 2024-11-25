Eagles’ Brandon Graham says he suffered a season-ending triceps injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For most of Sunday night, Brandon Graham was able to turn back the clock.

But in the end, Father Time won out once again. In a somber corner of an otherwise giddy locker room at SoFi Stadium after the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Graham told reporters he’d miss the remainder of what may be his final season after suffering a triceps injury in the team’s 37-20 win over the Rams.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I’m done,” Graham said. “For real. I’m out for the rest of the year. Right here. I tore my tricep.”

The 36-year-old defensive end wasn’t ready to say for certain if he had just played his final game, but said he’d be at peace if Sunday was the end of a 15-year career spent entirely with the Eagles.

“I’m just trying to process everything right now,” Graham said. “I ain’t got that far. But, I’m going to keep my spirits up, keep enjoying it, because we’ve got a special team right now.

“And if anything, if I was going to go out, I’m happy with the way I played today. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t confirm Graham will miss the rest of the season, instead saying he’s “holding out hope” pending further tests.

“I love him, he’s one of my favorite guys I’ve ever been able to coach,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see where it is. I’m not ready to talk about it yet. We’re holding out hope.”

Graham, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, has been one of the Eagles’ most reliable defensive linemen this season despite going into the year expected to play a limited role. He played 46% of the team’s defensive snaps going into Sunday, up from the 35% he played last season and for good reason. Against the Rams, he had two tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hits, and one pass breakup.

He came out midway through the fourth quarter after getting chipped by a Rams running back and got looked at by trainers, who Graham said were quick to tell him the grim diagnosis. Before going back to the locker room, Graham had a lengthy embrace with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who Graham said prayed with him.

Multiple Eagles players noted Graham addressed the team in the locker room after the game, but didn’t tell them he’d be out for the rest of the season. Graham acknowledged he still has an important role to play as a leader for the group, and joked that he would still find time for the trash talk his teammates have come to expect from him during his lengthy Eagles career.

“At the end of the day, if I had to go out like this, I love the way I gave it everything out there on the field,” Graham said. “All I know is they ain’t done with me yet. I’m going to make sure I go out there and be the best leader I can be, like I always do. I’ll keep bringing the energy and let people know how lucky they are that I am out.”