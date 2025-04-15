Is Brandon Graham really only ’90% retired’? Not so fast, Graham says.

Brandon Graham raised a few eyebrows after telling Kay Adams that he was only ’90% retired,’ weeks after giving a big retirement press conference at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex.

So, what exactly was the 10%?

“The 10% is how much I want to continue to train the way I’m training,” Graham told Adams on the Up & Adams Show on April 9. “I’m training to look good, training for a game is different, but I haven’t really changed that yet. I just want to go out there and speed it up to where I want to look good and make sure I’m staying fit.”

Not exactly an indicator for a return. But WIP’s Hugh Douglas still wanted to implore Graham to stay retired.

“Read the room, because there is nothing else left for you to do,” Douglas said last week. “That desire is always going to be there, wanting to be in the locker room, missing that dynamic, it’s always going to be there, but you need to move on. BG has had a storybook career. He went from being a bust to the greatest Eagle to ever put on this uniform. There is nothing left for you to do but taint your legacy.”

On Tuesday, Graham called into the WIP morning show to set the record straight.

“Yeah I’m at a peace,” Graham said. “It ain’t nothing going on, I just wanted to talk some stuff … I knew I could throw some bait out there and get ‘em talking. That’s why I laughed when Hugh said what he said. I was like, I get it Hugh. I ain’t having no hard time.”

Even in retirement, Graham’s still finding ways to mess with everyone.