Brandon Graham wants to play more golf now that he’s retired. Why? To talk trash, of course.

When recently retired Brandon Graham isn’t speaking at events for student-athletes, or attending meet-and-greets with fans, the former Eagles defensive end is taking on his next challenge: golf.

“Right now, I’m trying to get my golf game right,” Graham said. “I got my clubs now; I’m ready to get it.”

Graham’s golf roots date back to when he was in college at the University of Michigan. But now, with a little extra time on his hands in retirement, the Detroit native is ready to take the game more seriously.

“I played golf already,” Graham said Thursday at the Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education’s “Fit to Lead” conference, where he was one of the speakers. “But now it’s time to pick it up even more because you get better as you play more — and I want to be able to compete and talk my trash against other golfers that are really good.”

While spending his entire 15-year career in Philadelphia, Graham developed into a fan favorite for his playmaking ability on the field, his generosity off the field, and, of course, his trash talking skills. His trash talk was so iconic, the Eagles even released an hour-long Brandon Graham’s Trash Talk Yule Log.

Graham hopes to bring that same energy on the golf course — at the appropriate volume, of course.

“I’m telling you, that would be cool to be able to do that,” Graham said. “I mean, you got to be quiet in it, but I’ll find my way after they sink the shot.”

Most aspiring golfers will tell you their list of dream courses include names such as Augusta National, Pebble Beach, and Pine Valley. But Graham had a different answer. The course he most wants to play on is Michael Jordan’s private, invite-only golf club: The Grove XXIII.

“My dream golf course is the Michael Jordan golf course,” Graham said. “I didn’t know it was a thing until people started saying they were going. It’s one of those where there’s no tee times and a lot of people don’t get to play there. Of course, Jordan Brand players get to go there and friends of other people that are members.”

Jordan’s golf course is a private club on the outskirts of Hobe Sound, Fla., with all the amenities one could imagine — including snacks and drinks are delivered by drones and caddies on motorized scooters.

One person that could easily get Graham inside the gates of The Grove XXIII? His former teammate — and Jordan Brand athlete — Jalen Hurts. Both Hurts and Saquon Barkley already lived out one of Graham’s golf dreams: playing with former president Barack Obama.

“No [I didn’t get the invite]. All good though,” he said. “I remember I saw and I was like, ‘Damn,’ that was a pretty cool thing. If I had to choose a celebrity to play with, I would pick Obama. … That would be cool to play with Obama.”

According to Graham, Barkley and Hurts aren’t the best golfers on the team. That label belongs to a few of the guys on special teams.

“Jake Elliott,” Graham said when asked who the best golfer was. “I mean, it’s typically the special teams guys. Braden [Mann], he’s really good too, but Jake Elliott is the one.”

Although Graham is retired from competing on the gridiron, the defensive end is still open to competition on the golf course. He’s already played in a few celebrity tournaments, including the Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic for breast cancer awareness, but he’s looking for even more in the future.

“Oh yeah,” Graham said. “I’m going to be playing lights out so I can get invited to an Open someday.”