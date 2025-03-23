Brandon Graham’s career through the eyes of Eagles fans: ‘Thank you for the memories’

With “Happy Retirement” balloons floating inside Montgomery Mall, 34-year-old Laura Lessig approached the Brandon Graham for a photo. After Lessig mentioned her job as a social worker, Graham responded: “Keep on doing what you’re doing, you’re making a difference.”

On Saturday morning, hundreds of fans gathered out front of S&B Sports Collectibles to meet the now-retired Eagles standout defensive end.

For more than a decade, fans have watched Graham develop into one of the league’s best defensive ends, shattering the “bust” label early in his career. After witnessing iconic moments — from the strip-sack on Tom Brady that helped clinch the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win seven years ago to his emotional retirement speech — fans feel like they’ve grown alongside Graham throughout his career.

“He was drafted when I was 17 years old and now I’m 33,” said Stefani Kealey, of Kennett Square. “As a child you have your favorites but he was at that prime age where I remember seeing him play. I had season tickets, so I’ve been growing up watching him and he’s just always been a great person on and off the field. He’s an awesome person.”

Since being selected in the first round of the 2010 draft, Graham has spent his entire 15-year career in Philadelphia. And there’s not just one reason why fans decided to rally behind him.

“He’s very lovable to everybody and kind to everyone,” said 13-year-old Eagles fan Ethan Siegal. “I think everybody around him just wants to be like him.”

But it hasn’t always been this way. Early in his career Graham struggled to live up to the pressure that came with being a first-round pick. The label “bust” began to get tossed around when mentioning his name.

“I feel like a lot of us, back when he was drafted, we were a little weary of it,” said Philly native Patrick Florescio. “And then he just turned into this monster. He just ended up showing everybody that he was the guy for us. And then year after year it started feeling like, OK, now we don’t want to give this guy away. He kept playing his part, everything just kind of fell in place.”

The 41-year-old Eagles fan reflected on the time Graham blocked a number of Eagles fans on X, then known as Twitter.

“That whole thing is a testament to who we are and what we expect of our players,” Florescio said. “BG not only delivered on those expectations, but he exceeded them. Two Super Bowls and three Super Bowl appearances. You really can’t go wrong with a player like that.”

And his strip-sack on Brady was certainly one of his most memorable highlights.

“Winning our first Super Bowl knowing that he’s probably one of the major causes,” said George Ramey, 51. “Great offensive game but him doing that — you’re always scared that Tom Brady could come back and win every second — but to get that strip-sack, that was awesome.”

That moment cemented Graham’s legacy as one of the best to ever play in Eagles green. The two-time Super Bowl champion has recorded 76 ½ sacks in his career and played in 206 regular-season games, the most by any player in team history.

“He’s definitely an Eagles Hall of Famer for sure,” said 23-year-old Howard alum Simeon Barrett.

Despite those accolades, Graham has only earned one Pro Bowl selection, after the 2020 season, when he recorded 46 total tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

It meant a lot to fans to finally see Graham earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

“I think it was long overdue,” Barrett said. “I think there’s multiple seasons where he has had an argument to be a part of different Pro Bowl classes that he didn’t make it. So being able to finally get that recognition for him is just something to add to his already illustrious career.”

Although hearing the news of Graham’s retirement was tough for many Eagles fans, they continue to praise the defensive end for everything he has done for the city. After the news of Graham’s retirement, fans want to leave Graham with one message.

“Thank you for the memories,” Ramey said. “Fans always wondered if we’re going to win a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, and he won us two.”