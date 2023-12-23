Eagles’ Brandon Smith has a ‘vast skillset’ and could be the next linebacker to step up as injuries continue

Whenever Brandon Smith feels stressed while at work, the Eagles linebacker understands he has an outlet accessible to him at all times.

His phone’s background displays a recently-taken portrait of his five-month-old son, Astro. Smith often peers at his phone whenever he needs a reason to smile. This can occur anytime, anywhere throughout the day — between team meetings, during rest periods of his weight lifting sessions, while in the cafeteria or players’ lounge.

Life on the practice squad can be unnerving for the former Penn State standout. But Smith, who joined the Eagles in mid-October, said he’s grateful for his experience the past two months.

“Being in here with these guys, it’s like a brotherhood,” Smith said. “For me personally, all my years in football, it hasn’t been this strong, it’s something I’ve never really had. You can go around to any one of these guys and really have a genuine conversation and pick up wisdom. It can be about football, life, relationships, being a father, husband — whatever the case is, you can learn so much from these guys.”

One specific teammate Smith has been able to gravitate toward is 14-year veteran and team captain Brandon Graham. Smith originally was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Carolina Panthers. He played in 12 games, and mostly appeared on special teams during his rookie season. But at the conclusion of training camp this past summer, Smith was cut by the Panthers.

Upon Smith’s arrival to Philadelphia, Graham sought out Smith following one of his first practices. Graham’s advice, according to Smith, was centered around being level-headed with his daily mindset and also attacking the field and weight room with a chip on his shoulder. Graham, of course, overcame bumps and adversity much earlier in his storied career.

“Really, it’s just one of those things where I’m just trying to be a sponge,” Smith said. “Whatever coaching point I can get, I’m trying to get. Any situation that’s presented. Whether that from guys like BG or my coaches or teammates, I’m here for it all.”

With fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) ruled out and Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) listed as questionable, there is a chance Smith could be elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles have only two healthy linebackers on the active roster in recently-added veteran Shaquille Leonard and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren. Similar to Smith, VanSumeren spent the entire season on the practice squad before he was elevated in three straight games and then signed to the active roster on Nov. 30.

“Brandon is a great guy, he loves playing ball, he’s got a really vast skillset,” VanSumeren said. “He played some nickel earlier in college. He’s also a big-bodied guy, who can play off the edge. So he’s got a great skillset and we see it in practices.”

The Eagles have dealt with a revolving door at linebacker all season. The team was hopeful in camp with second-year player Nakobe Dean stepping into a starter role, but a pair of Lisfranc injuries cut his season short and also landed Dean on injured reserve on two separate occasions. Coach Nick Sirianni alluded to the turnover at the position on Saturday afternoon, when he discussed linebackers coach D.J. Eliot’s role in managing the group.

“One thing that you really see about our linebackers that really sticks out with Coach Eliot is they’re close, it’s a close group of guys,” Sirianni said. “Coach Eliot works tirelessly to get the guys ready. He’s had a lot of different things that have changed this year with the guys that are playing. I went through a very similar thing when I was in San Diego in 2016. Felt like each week we had a different receiver getting ready to play.

“I know how much time and energy that takes. You’re thinking about the opponent, the game plan, and you’ve got get this guy ready to play, too. Coach Eliot has gone through that more than anybody this year. I know from experience how hard that is and how good of a job he’s done getting these guys caught up to speed and ready to go.

Smith added: “I’m just grateful for this entire experience. Since being cut from Carolina, I just needed an opportunity, that was the biggest thing. I’m forever grateful as far as that, and I can’t wait to show what I can do.”

