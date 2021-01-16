Another day, another Staley.
The Eagles have expressed interest in Rams’ defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and are expected to interview him once Los Angeles’ season is over. A league source confirmed ESPN’s initial report, which surfaced one day after the Eagles interviewed their top internal candidate, running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley.
- Recruiting problem: Joe Banner says Eagles’ head-coaching job is not viewed as very attractive to top candidates
- Eagles head-coaching candidate Arthur Smith lands job with Falcons after interview with Jeffrey Lurie
- Eagles coaching search: Jets hire Robert Saleh, Birds interview Arthur Smith with Jerod Mayo on deck
Brandon Staley, 38, is in his first year as the Rams’ top defensive coach, but the results are hard to dismiss. His group was ranked fourth in the NFL according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency stat, defense-adjusted value over average. Last season, the team ranked ninth under longtime coach Wade Phillips.
Staley is considered one of the top defensive-minded coaching candidates, largely because his two-high safety scheme has become a bit of a course correction in a league that has largely gravitated toward single-high safety defensive formations. The Seattle Seahawks popularized the single-high, Cover 3 scheme several years ago with the “Legion of Boom,” but offenses have found ways to exploit the look as so many teams adopted it.
Staley, who spent three years with Broncos coach Vic Fangio before joining the Rams, has gone the other way with great success. Obviously the Rams have plenty of defensive talent with Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald headlining the group, but they allowed the fewest passing yards, touchdown throws, and total yards in the league this season.
Hiring Staley would likely require the Eagles’ defense to undergo some personnel changes. The Rams use a 3-4 defensive front, whereas the Eagles are built to line up in a 4-3. Veteran players like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox have played in both fronts, although Graham had much more success in the 4-3.
If the Rams lose to the Green Bay Packers this Saturday at 4:25 p.m., the Eagles’ interview with Staley could happen as soon as Sunday. It could be a videoconference this weekend and an in-person interview the following week depending on the outcome of the game. Staley is also reportedly receiving interest from the Houston Texans, and the ESPN report points out the coach has a “strong relationship” with the Texans’ recently hired general manager Nick Caserio. Staley coached at John Carroll University, where Caserio went to school.
Whether Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie goes with a defensive-minded head coach remains to be seen, but it’s worth noting the team reportedly had significant interest in Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh, the top defensive-focused candidate, before he was hired earlier this week.
Doug Pederson has entered the coaching carousel. Less than a week after parting ways with the Eagles, Pederson spoke with the Seattle Seahawks about their vacant offensive coordinator job according to NFL Network.
Pederson may still be in the running for a head-coaching job, but this is the first time his name has come up for any opening since he became available last Monday. The Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer after three years and have also reportedly interviewed former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for the opening.