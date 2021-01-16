If the Rams lose to the Green Bay Packers this Saturday at 4:25 p.m., the Eagles’ interview with Staley could happen as soon as Sunday. It could be a videoconference this weekend and an in-person interview the following week depending on the outcome of the game. Staley is also reportedly receiving interest from the Houston Texans, and the ESPN report points out the coach has a “strong relationship” with the Texans’ recently hired general manager Nick Caserio. Staley coached at John Carroll University, where Caserio went to school.