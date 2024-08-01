Eagles to host Lincoln Financial Field watch party of the season opener in Brazil against the Packers

The Eagles won’t be playing at home — in fact, they won’t even be playing in North America — but that doesn’t mean you can’t take in some football from Lincoln Financial Field during Week 1.

The team announced it will host a watch party at the Linc on Sept. 6, for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, which will take place over 4,500 miles away in São Paulo, Brazil. It will be the league’s first game in South America.

Advertisement

Even with the team on another continent, the stadium doors will open at 6 p.m., more than two hours before the game’s 8:15 p.m. starting time, and the watch party will have several special features, including large LED screens to show the game and what the team is calling “Brazilian menu offerings with a Philly twist.”

There will be Eagles legends signing autographs, as well as live performances by the Eagles cheerleaders, their drum line, and DJ Diamond Kuts.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 2 p.m. Monday at PhiladelphiaEagles.com/watchparty. They will cost $30 for the lower bowl and $35 for the club level — and for an additional $50, fans can purchase tickets that include pregame field and locker room access.

For fans looking to drive to the Linc, prepaid discounted parking tickets will be sold for $15.