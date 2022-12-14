Brian Dawkins grabbed a kids chair, flipped it backwards, and squatted down as he waved away media members, who offered to get him a regular-sized chair.

“I’m flexible,” said the former Eagles safety, who was known for bear-crawling onto Lincoln Financial Field on a game day.

Inside a classroom at Caring People Alliance Boys & Girls Club last week, Dawkins gave out gift bags to each preschool and kindergarten teacher, while wearing a Santa hat, a “Blessed By The Best” long sleeve shirt, and his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring, shining on his middle finger.

The nine-time Pro Bowler is fulfilling the next part of his life after playing 16 seasons in the NFL, including 13 with the Eagles. Since he’s started a philanthropic venture, Dawkins has made regular visits to the Philly community.

From doing charity work through his Impact foundation to writing a memoir, Dawkins said, he goes about life differently since closing his NFL chapter.

“The way that I talk, the way that I communicate are different,” said Dawkins, who retired from the league in 2012. “You have to take ownership. The more ownership you take, the more you’ll change the things that need to be changed in order to be what you’re going to be.”

After his playing career came to an end, Dawkins joined the Eagles front office staff in 2016 as a football operations executive. However, less than two years later, he left the organization.

Before then, there was the idea that one of the most popular players in franchise history would someday become a general manager. But serving in his position, Dawkins had a realization about the conversations he was having with the players in the locker room.

“Some of the things that I was doing were kind of behind the scenes with the players,” Dawkins said. “Some of the effects I was blessed to have on them…My heart changed that I wanted to do that same thing outside of the building.

“I know the power of a moment, I know what that vision is. I began to create images of myself having a level of success that allowed my family to live in a place that I went to visit one time. I began to separate myself from individuals that I thought would prevent me from getting there.”

» READ MORE: ‘That’ll forever be how people see me’: Brian Dawkins embodies Weapon X

During his rookie season with the Eagles in 1996, Dawkins put a load of pressure on himself. The second-round pick out of Clemson had a recent new born son, Brian, and knew he needed to provide for his family.

But the weight of the pressure got heavier over time. He struggled with depression and suffered from suicidal thoughts. It was difficult to channel those emotions in the right direction. Although he pushed most of those in his life away as he fell into a dark place, his wife, Connie and others wouldn’t let it happen.

So when Dawkins saw other young players dealing with similar emotions, he confided in them, looking to be an outlet. But it also left him with an unfulfilled feeling. He believed others — outside of football — could benefit from his guidance.

“I couldn’t do it while I was playing football because I was too concentrated on football,” Dawkins said about starting his foundation. “To be honest with you, this is not what I saw myself doing, having a foundation that was not what I saw myself doing, but that’s what the Lord put on my heart to do.”

Since he started his foundation in 2019, Dawkins has learned to become more in tune with the power of the moment.

But some wonder — will the legendary Eagles safety ever look to get back involved in football, whether its coaching or a front office job, one day?

“I never say never,” Dawkins said. “I just don’t see myself doing things in the NFL. I definitely won’t be a coach. That’s definitely not in my toolbox.

“If I do anything, it’s as a consultant or something like that at some point. I just don’t know where it will be. I’m blessed to have learned a whole lot of football. When I see the game, I see it differently. I explain it differently, so I know that version will be taught to someone, I just don’t know when that will be.”

» READ MORE: Brian Dawkins thought about ending his life. His wife helped save it.

The fanbase certainly hasn’t forgotten about one of the team’s leaders, who contributed to the Eagles success in Super Bowl LII, and for now Dawkins plans to continue to come back to the city that gave him an opportunity to grow in the league.

“This is a blue collar place and I’m a blue collar dude, as I work for what I have,” Dawkins said. “It wasn’t supposed to be me to make it out of my neighborhood. Every place that blessed me, we’re going to bless those individuals and some of the individuals are in those communities.”