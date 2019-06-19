But late last year, Sciore filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court in Camden against Kulik, claiming his former partner owes him $5,500 as part of their separation agreement. Separately from the lawsuit, which makes no mention of broadcast rights, Sciore is also claiming that the separation agreement gives him the exclusive rights to broadcast Spanish-language Eagles games within the Philadelphia market, and wants to stop the games from being aired this season on WTTM 1680 (which remains an ESPN Deportes Radio affiliate until September, when ESPN plans to pull out of the Spanish radio business entirely).