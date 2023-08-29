Eagles trade with the Broncos for TE Albert Okwuegbunam on NFL cutdown day

The Eagles’ tight ends room just got a little more crowded.

Shortly before the 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline, the Eagles acquired tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Asked about the ESPN report of the trade involving Okwuegbunam who the Broncos planned to cut, Broncos coach Sean Payton said of the draft pick compensation, “It’s basically a pick flop ... Pretty ordinary at this time of the process teams like Philly maybe that aren’t in a claiming position that they would be able to [trade for] the player.”

Okwuegbunam, 25, was selected by the Broncos in the fourth round (No. 118 overall) of the 2020 draft. In his rookie season, he suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10 that year, putting a premature end to his season after four games.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder played eight games last season (10 receptions, 95 yards, one touchdown), taking 35% of the offensive snaps. Over the course of his three seasons in the NFL, the Springfield, Ill. native who played his college ball at Missouri has played in a total of 26 games. He has 54 receptions, 546 yards, and four touchdowns.