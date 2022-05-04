Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is expected to join the Cleveland Browns for a high-ranking position within the front office, league sources confirmed to The Inquirer on Tuesday evening.

Raiche, 33, was known to hold the highest-ranking team personnel position among any woman in NFL history. She joins former Eagles vice president and current Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who is entering his third season with Cleveland. Earlier in the offseason, Raiche interviewed for the then-vacant Vikings general manager position.

Before joining the Eagles as a football operations/player personnel coordinator in 2019, Raiche held various executive roles with the Tampa Bay Vipers, Toronto Argonauts, and Montreal Alouettes.

Raiche is the third member of the front office to leave the Eagles this offseason following the departures of Ian Cunningham (Bears assistant GM) and Brandon Brown (Giants assistant GM). During the NFL draft on Friday, Raiche was seen positioned in the center of the draft room at the team’s headquarters at NovaCare Complex.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could potentially lose his fourth executive this offseason; vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is a finalist to replace long-standing Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

“We’ve lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people,” Roseman said Saturday. “Obviously, because of that, we’re going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we’re in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building.”