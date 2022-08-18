BEREA, Ohio — DeVonta Smith typically lets his game do the talking.

At just 23 years old, the Eagles wide receiver has already put together a laundry list of career accomplishments. Smith shattered college record books en route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2020. After the Eagles selected him with their top pick in last year’s NFL draft, he broke the franchise record for most receiving yards by a rookie.

Heading into Year 2, Smith is expected to have an even larger role in a revamped passing offense with him lining up on the opposite side of A.J. Brown.

On Thursday, the typically reserved Smith was the center of attention as the Browns hosted the Eagles in the first of two scheduled joint practices. Quarterback Jalen Hurts targeted Smith early and often throughout the session. While the offense had its share of ups and downs, Smith dominated every rep.

“I said it the first day I got here — his route running is special,” Brown said of Smith. “He showed that today.”

Smith started practice with four consecutive receptions that occurred during 1-on-1 routes versus Browns defensive backs Greedy Williams and Martin Emerson. Against the latter, Smith executed a stutter step near the top of his route tree before he cut toward the right sideline, leaving Williams in the dust. Smith then displayed the exact body control needed to haul in the throw from Hurts, twisting his body midair to haul in the football and tapping his toes just inches from the sideline to complete the highlight play.

Asked how he feels about working alongside Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert let out a big smile before offering his reply: “Oh man, just watching his releases every day. I get to go out there and watch his tape, watch him get off the line. I can’t say I can bring anything from his game to mine, but I can try. It’s crazy to see.”

Between full-team periods, Smith emerged as the center of attention again — this time, away from the main field.

During special teams drills, Browns safety Richard LeCounte served as a jammer against Eagles wide receiver and gunner John Hightower. LeCounte did a nice job at stuffing Hightower, but the two players, along with a few other Browns, got tangled up as they ran down the field and wound up near the Eagles sideline. As the players were separated, trash talk occurred between LeCounte and multiple Eagles, including Goedert, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and linebacker Shaun Bradley.

Initially, Smith wasn’t involved in the scuffle. However, LeCounte continued jawing toward Smith’s teammates, so the receiver finally bit back. For context, the players have history: during a 2017 Army All-American practice, LeCounte and Smith lined up against each other for a one-on-one rep. On the play, LeCounte grabbed and held onto Smith, forcing him into the nearby sideline, and the players tumbled onto the bench.

The last time Smith and LeCounte played against each other was in college with Smith starring for Alabama and LeCounte at Georgia. During that most recent meeting on Oct. 17, 2020, Smith torched Georgia to the tune of 11 catches, 167 yards, and two touchdowns

Back on the practice field, Smith made sure LeCounte remembered who was most recent victor. Before the scuffle ended, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni jumped in, and he reminded Smith the last time he saw LeCounte, Smith won the Heisman. The officials effectively wrapped up the all of the trash talking when they flagged the Browns.

Ultimately, Smith got last laugh during Thursday’s joint session. He concluded practice with more strong reps throughout full-team periods. During his final set with the first-team offense, Smith ran a slant route and found a sweet spot in the middle of the defense. Hurts found him with ease, and Smith picked up solid yards after the catch while he evaded nearby defenders.

“People be pressing him, he does a little shimmy, and then he’s like Casper the ghost,” Goedert said of Smith. “He’s nowhere to be found. ... He’s a special player, and I’m glad he’s on my team.”