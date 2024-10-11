Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles vs. Browns predictions: Our writers make their picks for a pivotal Week 6 clash

At 2-2, the Eagles can't afford a loss to the lowly Browns (1-4). Our writers foresee a get-right game for the Birds coming off the bye.

A matchup against the lowly Browns could be just what the doctor ordered for Jalen Hurts.
The Eagles (2-2) will host the Cleveland Browns (1-4) on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, their first home game since Sept. 16. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 6.

  1. All four of our writers think the Eagles will get back on track with a win coming off the bye week. The Birds are 3-0 after bye weeks under Nick Sirianni.

  2. The Eagles offense should get a boost from star wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion), as well as future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion), returning this week.

  3. The Browns hold a 32-17-1 record in the all-time series with the Eagles, including a 22-17 win the last time the two teams met in 2020.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts had ‘great moments’ together. Can their confab save the coach’s job?