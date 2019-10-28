A day ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday NFL trade deadline, the Eagles moved to boost their lagging pass rush by acquiring second-year defensive end Genard Avery from the Browns for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
Avery was a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from Memphis who played 600 snaps and notched 4.5 sacks as a rookie, despite unimpressive size (6 feet, 250 pounds). But the Browns changed defensive coordinators and Avery, considered kind of a hybrid linebacker-pass rusher, hasn’t gotten on the field much this season. The Browns are deep at defensive end, his best position. As a linebacker, he reportedly struggled in pass coverage.
The Eagles have not gotten the pass rush they envisioned this season. Their bigger need is at defensive tackle, not defensive end, but given that this was probably a small draft-choice investment, help from anywhere is better than nothing.
The Eagles waived defensive tackle Bruce Hector, who came up from the practice squad and started opposite Fletcher Cox at Buffalo. Hector played 30 of a possible 62 defensive snaps.
He can, of course, return to the practice squad if unclaimed, but it’s worth noting that for the third week in a row, the Eagles have waived a defensive starter the day after a game.