Eagles
D’Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts key in the Eagles’ rushing attack on a TD drive that gives them a 20-3 lead

Swift racked up 43 rushing yards in a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped off by Hurts' sneak into the end zone.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Monday, September 25, 2023.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
Coming out of halftime, the Eagles added to their lead with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Jalen Hurts on fourth-and-goal to put them up 20-3.

The 13-play, 75-yard drive was highlighted by a 26-yard run from D’Andre Swift that ended with a hurdle over a Buccaneers defender and brought the Eagles into the red zone. He had 43 rushing yards on the drive.

Then on a second straight sneak attempt, Hurts and the Eagles scored.