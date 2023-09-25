D’Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts key in the Eagles’ rushing attack on a TD drive that gives them a 20-3 lead

Coming out of halftime, the Eagles added to their lead with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Jalen Hurts on fourth-and-goal to put them up 20-3.

The 13-play, 75-yard drive was highlighted by a 26-yard run from D’Andre Swift that ended with a hurdle over a Buccaneers defender and brought the Eagles into the red zone. He had 43 rushing yards on the drive.

Then on a second straight sneak attempt, Hurts and the Eagles scored.