TAMPA, Fla. — The Eagles are without top edge rusher Josh Sweat on Sunday as they face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round.

Sweat was ruled out after he underwent an emergency procedure earlier in the week to address a life-threatening situation, the team announced in a statement.

“On Tuesday night, Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital,” the statement said. “He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return to play. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff.”

Coach Nick Sirianni revealed Friday that Sweat had battled with abdominal pain throughout the week, but had not revealed further details. Sweat did not participate in any of the team’s three practices — however, he did make the trip with his teammates to Tampa.

Sweat, a Pro Bowl alternate selection, is having one of the best seasons of his four-year career. Over 16 games, he has tallied 45 tackles and is tied with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for a team-best 7 1/2 sacks.

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig was also ruled out with an ankle injury that popped up earlier in the week.