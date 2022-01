Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) warms up during practice at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Friday, June 4, 2021. Read more

The Eagles are getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-0 in the fourth quarter Sunday. There has been a surprising bright spot on defense.

Getting to play with Josh Sweat inactive following an emergency procedure, veteran defensive end Ryan Kerrigan has collected two tackles for loss and been credited for 1 1/2 sacks.

Here’s Kerrigan going up against an injured Tristan Wirfs: