Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) makes the catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) during the first quarter Sunday, January 16, 2022 at at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Third down, 8:55 left in the first. Read more

It could be too late, but Eagles running backs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell have scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 31-15.

Scott scored on a 34-yard run with 12:08 left.

Gainwell had a 16-yard touchdown catch with 4:45 left, and the Eagles made it a two-possession game with DeVonta Smith catching a pass for the two-point conversion.