Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts holds-up the football after scoring a third quarter touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are making it a close game Thursday, as Jalen Hurts rushed for a 2-yard touchdown and passed to Quez Watkins for a 2-point conversion to cut the Buccaneers lead to 28-22 in the fourth quarter.

The drive featured Miles Sanders running for huge chunks of yards, and Hurts found his way into the end zone for the second time.