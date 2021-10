Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts points running with the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia. Read more

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made things look easy throughout most of the game, but the Eagles did cut the lead to 28-14 with a Jalen Hurts 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Thursday.

The Eagles picked up 50 yards as Jalen Reagor drew another pass interference penalty. Miles Sanders later got a third-down carry and picked up the first down. Hurts did the rest with his legs.