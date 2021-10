Eagles tight end Zach Ertz sign his autograph for fans before the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles responded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game-opening touchdown Thursday with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Zach Ertz.

Ertz was expected to get more involved given that fellow tight end Dallas Goedert is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and Hurts found him wide open to make it 7-7.

The drive was kept alive by Quez Watkins catching a deflected pass for a 23-yard gain on third down. The Eagles then benefitted from a pass interference penalty that Jalen Reagor drew to move them 45 yard closer to the end zone.