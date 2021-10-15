The Eagles responded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game-opening touchdown Thursday with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Zach Ertz.

Ertz was expected to get more involved given that fellow tight end Dallas Goedert is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and Hurts found him wide open to make it 7-7.

The drive was kept alive by Quez Watkins catching a deflected pass for a 23-yard gain on third down. The Eagles then benefitted from a pass interference penalty that Jalen Reagor drew to move them 45 yard closer to the end zone.