Eagles vs. Bucs predictions: Expert picks for wild-card playoff matchup

The playoffs are finally here. The Eagles limped into the postseason, losing five of their last six, but they’re in.

Now, the Birds are headed to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in the wild-card round. The Eagles beat the Bucs, 25-11, way back in Week 3 with a dominant defensive performance. But lately, the Eagles defense has struggled, giving up at least 400 yards in back-to-back losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants to end the season.

The Birds are still a three-point road favorite on FanDuel ahead of Monday night’s game, but what do the experts think about their chances against the Bucs? Here’s what they had to say ...

National media predictions

Here’s what experts around the country are predicting for Monday’s game...

ESPN.com: ESPN’s experts are split right down the middle, with three of six backing the Eagles on Monday. NFL.com: Four of NFL.com’s five experts are picking the Birds to beat the Bucs. CBS Sports: Just two of CBS’ eight experts think the Eagles will win straight up on Monday. Sports Illustrated: Eight of the ten writers on the MMQB crew are backing the Birds in the wild-card round.

The Ringer: Sheil Kapadia makes his picks against the spread, and he’s really down on the Eagles’ defense. He picked the Bucs to cover the three-point spread — but not necessarily to win. Yahoo Sports: Frank Schwab said that while it’s hard to pick the Eagles, it’s equally hard to pick the offensively-inept Bucs. He’s picking the Birds to win and cover. The Athletic: Six of nine experts at the Athletic are backing the Birds. Meanwhile, Vic Tafur says the Eagles have “no shot” at stopping the Bucs on Monday and is picking Tampa Bay against the spread.

USA Today: Four of five writers are picking the Birds to win on Monday. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles this week, saying the Birds are the better team. Bleacher Report: B/R is way down on the Birds. Just two of their eight writers are picking Philly against the Bucs. Sporting News: Bill Bender is picking the Eagles to bounce back with a win this week.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia and Tampa are predicting for Monday’s game...