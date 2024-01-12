Eagles’ best candidates if they fire Nick Sirianni: Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, Dan Quinn, Ben Johnson

I don’t think Nick Sirianni will be fired if he loses the Eagles’ wild-card game Monday night in Tampa. I don’t think Nick Sirianni should be fired if he loses the Eagles’ wild-card game Monday night in Tampa.

However, in the current climate of the NFL, even a coach who goes to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons has little job security. If the Eagles lose, and especially if they lose in the catastrophic manner in which they lost to the Giants in their finale last Sunday, Sirianni’s fate might be sealed.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie constantly claims that he will do anything at any time that gives his team a better chance to win. If the Eagles lose sixof their last sevengames after starting 10-1, that gets pinned on the coach. Not injuries. Not age. Especially not after some of the horrible losses they suffered in the last two months.

I fully expect Lurie to force Sirianni to dismiss some assistants, to return to the micromanaging style that worked with Doug Pederson. I expect Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman to hand-pick most of the replacements.

Advertisement

Lurie and Roseman obsess over due diligence, and since there’s been no guarantee from the front office that Sirianni is safe, then rest assured due diligence is being done with regards to pool of candidates from which they might be choosing inside a week. And what a pool it is.

This offseason features a bumper crop of qualified candidates who would be delighted to slip into an organization coming off three winning seasons — one of which ended in a Super Bowl appearance — with loads of young talent, a star quarterback who’s a football nerd, and about $30 million in salary cap space. These are the ones who would be the best fit in this moment in the near future.

1. Mike Vrabel

The assumption that Vrabel, who was foolishly fired in Tennessee, would simply slip into Bill Belichick’s still-warm hoodie seems premature now that reports have surfaced that Pats linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is the shoo-in. If the Eagles have a vacancy, the only other job that would approach it in allure is the underachieving Los Angeles Chargers, mainly due to quarterback Justin Herbert. No, this would be the destination spot, and Vrabel would be wise to choose it.

Besides, the Chargers would likely make their first run at a former QB for the Bolts, Jim Harbaugh, who just won a national title with Michigan but is facing charges from the NCAA for not cooperating in a recruiting investigation.

So, why Vrabel?

In six seasons in Tennessee he went 56-48 in the regular season and was 2-3 in the playoffs, and he did it with Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill playing quarterback. The Titans didn’t exactly overachieve — they played in the rancid AFC South — but Vrabel’s teams played a hard-nosed brand of ball with strong defenses and commitment to the run that the Eagles need to embrace and that the city would adore.

Pair Vrabel with fired Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator when Vrabel was a linebacker in New England, and Lurie can pretend he’s Robert Kraft.

2. Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh played in the NFL for 15 years.

Harbaugh took a 49ers team quarterbacked by Colin Kaepernick to back-to-back NFC championship games and Super Bowl XLVII (where he lost to his big brother, John, and the Ravens).

Harbaugh’s Michigan team, quarterbacked by J.J. McCarthy, just won the school’s first national championship since 1997.

Imagine what Harbaugh could do with Jalen Hurts.

Pair Harbaugh and his khakis with Dennard Wilson, the former defensive backs coach whom Sirianni fired (oops). If Jim needs a reference, well, Wilson landed with John Harbaugh in Baltimore, where helped the Ravens become the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL.

3. Dan Quinn

This would be an un-Lurie-like hire: a retread defensive coach who’s over 50, with no connection to the Patriots. Lurie likes young first-timers; Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Sirianni all were under-50 rookie head coaches with offensive backgrounds.

But the NFC East will go through Dallas for the next few years, and who better to hire than the coach who made it so? The Cowboys ranked fifth in points allowed the past two seasons. He’s the only reason Mike McCarthy still has a job in Dallas, and, considering the dreck in New York and Washington, Quinn would own the NFC East as long as McCarthy’s in it.

Yes, Quinn coached the 2016 Falcons team saddled with the greatest collapse in Super Bowl history when they blew a 25-point third-quarter lead, but that was a long time ago.

Pair Quinn with Frank Reich as offensive coordinator and watch the league wither.

» READ MORE: The Eagles should hire Frank Reich to save their season

4. Ben Johnson

This is exactly the sort of candidate that gets Lurie’s blood pumping.

Johnson is the Lions’ 37-year-old offensive coordinator who, four years ago, was the Lions’ 34-year-old offensive quality control coach.

Big Dan Campbell, the Lions’ swole and blustery head coach who played tight end for 11 NFL seasons, gets all the attention, but football geeks credit the UNC walk-on quarterback with the Lions’ balanced offense. They rank third in total yards and fourth in points, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs accounting for 1,960 combined rushing yards, almost equally divided. Johnson also resurrected Jared Goff’s career, a miracle that not only made Johnson a candidate for head coach in the NFL but also a candidate for sainthood in Michigan.

Johnson isn’t ready for a harsh market like Philadelphia, but then, neither were Kelly, Pederson, or Sirianni and they all won. Short of hiring Belichick, there’s nothing that would thrill Lurie more than hiring the next Sean McVay, even if it costs him $15 million a year. Seriously. That was the reported salary ask by Johnson, before the report sparked outrage and his agent shot it down.

Hell, he might be worth it.

About that Belichick thing ...

5. Bill Belichick

Belichick, 71, would be more than just a Canasta partner for Lurie, who is 72.

He has the actual intelligence of Vince Lombardi but the emotional intelligence of Vince McMahon, and while Lurie sets a lot of stock in the touchy-feely stuff, he likes winning more, and Belichick would set the Eagles’ messy house in order. After 11 years of rudderless meandering — Kelly wouldn’t look players in the eye; Pederson first threw players under the bus, then let them drive it; and Sirianni wants to be everybody’s buddy — Darth Hoodie would install the sort of discipline that made Dick Vermeil and Andy Reid successful in Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: Bill Belichick was more than the best coach in NFL history. He was the Eagles’ model and greatest rival.

You think A.J. Brown would be having conniptions on the field and on the sideline about play-calling with Belichick standing there? He’d bench him.

You think Kenneth Gainwell would be beefing with randos on social media at halftime with Belichick in the locker room? He’d destroy the phone.

You think Hurts would be going rogue in Seattle, ignoring last-minute play calls and throwing picks to lose the game? Hello, Mariota.

Look, Belichick isn’t the great schemer and innovator he once was, and that’s why Kraft fired him. Also, you don’t hire an NFL head coach hoping he’ll coach for three years, you hire him hoping he’ll coach for 10. But the Birds desperately need a firm hand and no hand is firmer than Belichick’s.

Seriously, I’d love to see defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter spend the next couple of seasons in Belichick’s barn. I’d love to see what he’d do with Hurts, who is far more talented than Tom Brady was. And oh, how I’d love to ask Belichick incisive, pointed questions three times a week that he would either ignore, avoid, or grunt at.

It could work. Belichick could retain the Eagles’ de facto coordinator Matt Patricia, his old DC (and OC: oops!) in New England. He could hire McDaniels to run the offense.

As long as Dom DiSandro points him at the field come game time, Belichick might have a Super Bowl run or two left in his tank.