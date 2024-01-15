Eagles trounced by the Bucs 32-9 and crash out of the playoffs. What changes are coming next?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Eagles are out of time.

Two years removed from a playoff loss at Raymond James Stadium that preceded the Eagles’ rapid rise, things came crashing down at the same location. The 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives way to an offseason of uncertainty.

The team couldn’t exorcise the demons that propped up progressively throughout the season. The offense looked stagnant and futile against Todd Bowles’ blitz-heavy scheme and the defense continued to surrender banner days to mediocre offenses.

By the midway point of the fourth quarter, the ESPN broadcast’s shots of the dejected, sometimes irate, Eagles sideline and owner’s box told more about this team than the product on the field. After losing six of their last seven games, the Eagles need to change.

Advertisement

With the offseason now upon them, where might that change come?

Same old same old, offense edition

The Eagles’ unsolved problems against the blitz will remain just that.

Unsolved.

One week after Jalen Hurts struggled to find a rhythm against the Giants’ blitz-heavy defense, the offensive game plan continued to prioritize vertical shots when facing extra rushers during the early portion of the game.

The offense eventually found some footing attacking the Bucs’ aggressiveness with short completions over the middle, but was still incapable of sustaining drives as Bowles dialed up blitzes with regularity.

Without A.J. Brown, the Eagles offense looked somewhere between the version of itself that foundered throughout a 31-15 wildcard-round loss to the Bucs in the 2021-22 season and the one that limped into the playoffs this year.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni suggested the team would rely on its “physical, violent” identity going into the game, but it took nearly three quarters for the Eagles to reach double-digit rushing attempts. After rushing for 201 yards in the first meeting between these teams in Week 3, the Eagles managed just 13 rushing attempts for 34 yards.

DeVonta Smith was a lone bright spot for the offense through much of the game. The receiver caught a 55-yard pass that set up a Dallas Goedert touchdown and capped off a 148-yard performance.

Same old same old, defense edition

Miscommunications and a porous coverage in the middle of the field doomed the Eagles defense, just as it did for the entirety of the 2023 season.

The former cost the Eagles late in the second quarter when safety Kevin Byard burned a timeout on a third-and-10 after a late substitution left the defense disorganized. The Eagles ran out of time on their ensuing two-minute drive partially as a result of the wasted timeout.

In the first half, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield averaged 13.6 yards per completion when targeting receivers in the middle of the field, consistently finding gaps between linebacking duo Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow or the safety combo of Kevin Byard and Avonte Maddox.

The ugliest sequence came on Tampa Bay receiver David Moore’s 44-yard touchdown catch, when Maddox ran into cornerback Eli Ricks, upending the undrafted rookie and causing a busted coverage.

It wasn’t much better on the perimeter for the Eagles’ secondary, either. A handful of drops from the Buccaneers kept things from being even uglier, but several missed tackles from the defensive secondary underscored the shaky performance. Tampa Bay finished the regular season ranked 20th in scoring and were held to just nine points in their regular-season finale against the 2-15 Carolina Panthers. Against the Eagles, they managed 426total yards.