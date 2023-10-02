Eagles guard Cam Jurgens expected to miss a few weeks with foot sprain

Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens is likely to miss the next few games with a foot sprain, an NFL source said on Monday.

Jurgens, the Eagles’ starting right guard, left at halftime of an eventual 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders on Sunday. Immediate X-rays came back negative, but an MRI the next morning confirmed the team’s initial diagnosis of a sprain.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t provide specifics on Jurgens’ injury, but labeled his timetable for return as “week-to-week.”

Sua Opeta jumped in for Jurgens and will be his replacement, according to Sirianni. The Eagles travel the next two Sundays: at the Rams and the New York Jets. They then host the Dolphins on Oct. 22.

Jurgens, a center by trade, has performed well in his first season at guard. The second-year O-lineman was given the job after Isaac Seumalo left in free agency.

The Eagles had one of the healthiest O-line units last season when he five starters missed just three collective games.