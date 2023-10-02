Eagles guard Cam Jurgens expected to miss a few weeks with foot sprain
Jurgens has performed well for the Eagles in his first season at guard, but will miss some time.
Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens is likely to miss the next few games with a foot sprain, an NFL source said on Monday.
Jurgens, the Eagles’ starting right guard, left at halftime of an eventual 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders on Sunday. Immediate X-rays came back negative, but an MRI the next morning confirmed the team’s initial diagnosis of a sprain.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t provide specifics on Jurgens’ injury, but labeled his timetable for return as “week-to-week.”
Sua Opeta jumped in for Jurgens and will be his replacement, according to Sirianni. The Eagles travel the next two Sundays: at the Rams and the New York Jets. They then host the Dolphins on Oct. 22.
Jurgens, a center by trade, has performed well in his first season at guard. The second-year O-lineman was given the job after Isaac Seumalo left in free agency.
The Eagles had one of the healthiest O-line units last season when he five starters missed just three collective games.