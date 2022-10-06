The Eagles reportedly will be without their starting kicker against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN, Jake Elliott is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of a right ankle injury suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Elliott got hit in the right leg on a field-goal attempt in the third quarter of the team’s 29-21 win and came up limping. The hit drew a roughing the kicker penalty that extended an Eagles drive, which ended with Elliott returning to make a 28-yard field goal.

Even though Elliott finished the game, the Eagles signed free-agent kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad with the concern that Elliott wouldn’t be able to play in Arizona on Sunday.

Elliott did not practice Wednesday, joining left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), and linebackers Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson (concussions) as those not participating.

Dicker has yet to kick in an NFL regular-season game after going undrafted in 2021. He spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Rams and then the Baltimore Ravens. He played four seasons at the University of Texas, making 98.1% of his extra points, and went 60-for-79 on field goals. In his senior season, he went 49-for-50 on extra points.