Eagles and Cardinals resolve Jonathan Gannon tampering violation with draft pick compensation

Just before the start of the NFL draft Thursday, the Eagles and Cardinals brokered a third-round pick swap to resolve a tampering violation involving Jonathan Gannon’s interview process as Cardinals head coach.

The Eagles got the No. 66 pick in exchange for the 94th pick this year and a fifth-rounder next year because of a self-reported violation to the league’s anti-tampering policy when Gannon was still the Eagles defensive coordinator. According to a joint statement released by the organizations, the incident occurred in January when Cardinals general manger Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with Gannon in the days following the Eagles’ NFC championship win.

Gannon was hired by the Cardinals on Feb. 14 after staying in Arizona following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss at State Farm Stadium. It’s worth noting Gannon originally claimed he didn’t know about his interview with the Cardinals until after the Eagles season was over.

The significant move up the third round could be beneficial for the Eagles, who entered the first round with just six picks and none in the fourth, fifth, or sixth round of the draft. The Eagles now have the 10th, 30th, 62nd, 66th, 219th, and 248th selections.

» READ MORE: How will the Eagles defense change — or stay the same — under new Sean Desai?