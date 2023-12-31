Eagles-Cardinals analysis: Reeling Birds collapse again as Jonathan Gannon comes back to haunt them

The Eagles’ lack of consistency caught up to them in a major way on Sunday.

The anxiety rose at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the afternoon and eventually gave way to anger as the Eagles fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 35-31.

The Cardinals scored on each of their final four drives, with running back James Connor dealing the final knockout punch to the free-falling Eagles defense from 2 yards out in the closing minute. They were stunned by a three-win team and are reeling going into the season’s final week.

The collapse moves the Eagles to 11-5, with a significantly more murky playoff outlook than they entered Sunday with. Given the recent results, playoff outlooks may not matter much anyway. For now, the loss clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the San Francisco 49ers and leaves the NFC East crown up for grabs next week.

Here’s our instant analysis:

Keep-away

Back in his old haunts, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon employed a strategy he saw other teams employ against him during his two-year tenure as Eagles defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals sought to dominate the time of possession and did exactly that, reeling off four drives that lasted five minutes or more, including one series that lasted nearly 10 minutes and another that ate 7 minutes, 46 seconds of game time in the first quarter.

The Eagles offense went long stretches of the game without seeing the field, finishing with 20:21 of possession compared to the Cardinals’ 39:39.

Arizona, which ranked 24th in yards per game going into Sunday, finished the day with a staggering 449 yards.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished 25-for-31 for 232 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Connor finished with 128 yards and the decisive score on 26 carries.

Defensive woes

The concerning lack of sack production from the Eagles defense reared its ugly head once again, giving the Cardinals a chance to mount a comeback.

The Eagles started the third quarter leading 21-6 but finished it tied at 21 after two Arizona series that combined for 19 plays, 152 yards, two touchdowns, and one successful two-point conversion. The fourth quarter didn’t offer much respite, with Arizona reeling off another lengthy touchdown drive with minimal pass rush from the Eagles’ defensive front.

The Eagles didn’t register a sack on any of Murray’s nine passing attempts in the quarter, including a confounding missed tackle from Josh Sweat. The edge rusher had Murray in his grips before the quarterback wriggled free and tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Michael Carter. The following play, he found Connor in the back of the end zone for two points to tie things up.

The Eagles finished the game with just one sack from Jalen Carter, which came in the first half. They came into the week ranked 14th in sacks one season removed from a 70-sack campaign that led the league and went down as the third-highest total in NFL history.

Brown’s big play

Sydney Brown’s first career interception will be hard to forget.

The Eagles rookie safety got underneath an errant throw by Murray midway through the second quarter and capped it off with an impressive 99-yard return for a touchdown, a return that struck a striking resemblance to his twin brother, Bengals running back Chase Brown.

The third-round rookie was filling in for an injured Reed Blankenship on the play, but has seen an uptick in playing time in the last few games. He has played more than 70% of the team’s defensive snaps in each of the last three games and has been used in multiple spots since Matt Patricia took over as de facto defensive coordinator.

A wasted Julio Jones performance

Given expanded opportunity, Julio Jones wound back the clock on Sunday.

The 34-year-old receiver turned in the type of performance that made him one of the best receivers in the game for the better part of a decade, scoring two touchdowns on two catches for 34 yards.

Since joining the Eagles in October, Jones has had a relatively limited role in the passing attack. His first touchdown catch came against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, but he came into Sunday with just seven catches on 13 targets, four of which came against the Giants last week. Jones’ increased workload continued against the Cardinals, providing the both of the Eagles’ two offensive touchdowns in the first half.

The first came on a deep crossing route. Jones got a step on Cardinals cornerback Sterling Thomas V in man coverage and Jalen Hurts found him for a 12-yard score to cap off the team’s second offensive series.

Jones’ performance underscored a reasonably strong day for the offense, although the Cardinals’ ball-control philosophy rendered it a moot point.