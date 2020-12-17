Hunt, however, had his best receiving game of the year. He was at 75 yards when he caught a pass about 7 yards downfield on the final play. That’s when all hell happened. To keep the play alive, Hunt pitched the ball 5 yards back to Rashard Higgins. But because the ball touched the ground before Higgins could corral it, Hunt was given a 2-yard reception and the other 5 yards are considered part of a fumble. OMG.