Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Read more

On the Eagles’ first drive of the game, Jalen Hurts surged into the end zone on a sneak to give them a 7-0 lead against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert got the offense rolling with a 14-yard catch, putting the Eagles at midfield. Wide receiver A.J. Brown followed, pushing for 15 yards at the edge of the red zone.

Hurts got into the end zone one play after he picked up 2 yards on a fourth-down run.