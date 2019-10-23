Agholor: If I could do it again, I would have probably sold the corner a little less so that I could get out of it and be able to track the ball a little earlier. … I do not feel like I was in position with the way my stride was to leave my feet. For those that think that they would have done that, I think that’s to respect to them. I’ve asked one of the deep ball players in DeSean Jackson what I could have done to be better, and he said, “You know, Nelly, if you see it earlier, you may have be able to run under it perfectly.”