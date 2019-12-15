Greg Ward picked the perfect time for his first career touchdown catch when he hauled in a contested pass in the back of the end zone in the Eagles’ 37-27 win. The loss of Alshon Jeffery increased the need for a receiver to step up. Ward was the only receiver to catch a pass, but he made all seven of them count.
“It took 60 minutes to win that game,” coach Doug Pederson said. “I’m just so proud of our team.”
Here are some of Pederson’s and Carson Wentz’s thoughts from their postgame press conferences:
Pederson: “It’s great to see them make plays. It seems to energize the team.”
Wentz: “It’s a lot on [Sanders’] plate, especially as a rookie. He does it all so well. I’m so proud of that kid.”
Pederson: “It was two great individuals making a play. I think as the game evolves, you get a feel and sense. Sometimes it’s the hot hand. It’s definitely Carson trusting Greg.”
Wentz: “I got all nervous, but when I saw it hit him in the chest, I was stoked. They kept playing man-to-man and he kept beating his guy. We’ve seen what he can do in practice. For him to do it today was big for us. "
Pederson: "As we mature as a group, we don’t want to make it this difficult all the time, but it’s good to see [Wentz] lead the football team.
Wentz: “That’s back-to-back weeks, guys just stepped up and made plays.”
Pederson: “We dug ourselves into this situation. I don’t think there’s got to be much motivation.”
Wentz: “This team is resilient. We realize its do-or-die right now.”