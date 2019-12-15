Welcome to the blog.
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Greetings from FedEx Field, where the Eagles prepare for another important NFC East matchup against the Washington Redskins.
The sun is shining, but the game will be a cold and windy affair. Washington (3-10) is coming off a close loss to the Green Bay Packers, but have had a lackluster season marred with injury and a mid-season head coaching change from Jay Gruden to Bill Callahan. The Eagles are hoping to put together a winning streak after beating the two-win New York Giants last Monday, and they’ll need to in order to stay in control of the NFC East. They’re currently tied with the Dallas Cowboys atop of the division, with Dallas playing the Los Angeles Rams later in the afternoon.
The Eagles’ defense will be doing all they can to contain veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who is averaging 4.3 yards per carry in his 34-year-old season. On offense, the Eagles are going into the game with just three healthy receivers for the second time in as many weeks. They’ll have rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and practice-squad call-ups Greg Ward and Rob Davis, but Josh Perkins and Zach Ertz can both line up as receivers from time to time.
