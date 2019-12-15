The sun is shining, but the game will be a cold and windy affair. Washington (3-10) is coming off a close loss to the Green Bay Packers, but have had a lackluster season marred with injury and a mid-season head coaching change from Jay Gruden to Bill Callahan. The Eagles are hoping to put together a winning streak after beating the two-win New York Giants last Monday, and they’ll need to in order to stay in control of the NFC East. They’re currently tied with the Dallas Cowboys atop of the division, with Dallas playing the Los Angeles Rams later in the afternoon.