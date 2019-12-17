Because Wentz is already in his fourth season, and because he’s been hurt in each of the first three seasons, and because he’s not going to last as long as 40-somethings Tom Brady or Drew Brees. Wentz plays with a large degree of abandon, which puts his health at risk, and he has the pocket presence of a shellshocked wildebeest, which is why Wentz gets sacked and fumbles so much. He’ll be 35 after eight more seasons. Steve McNair, who plays a similar game, was productive until he reached 34, and he had Eddie George in his backfield for most of his career. McNabb produced until he was 34, too.