This ranks first because Jim Schwartz’s entire defense is predicated on the front four hitting the quarterback. For the moment, his unit can’t pressure the passer without help from the blitz, which will be catastrophic because this defense was not constructed to blitz; the backs can’t cover well enough and the backs and linebackers don’t blitz well. It doesn’t help that Jernigan joined free agent Malik Jackson in the Walking Boot Brigade, but the real issues involve cornerstone linemen Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, and Brandon Graham. They will combine to take home more than $30 million this season, but they have combined for zero sacks, which is the main reason the Eagles have two as a team, or half as many as Bucs rusher Shaq Barrett. Cox and Barnett each missed the preseason recovering from offseason surgery and aren’t fully healthy or fully fit. Graham has no such excuse.