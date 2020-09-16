Washington’s eighth sack: Late in the fourth quarter, trailing by 10, it was a microcosm of everything Wentz did wrong Sunday: Given four seconds to throw, he came off his first read slowly and looked deep to Hightower. But he but missed Greg Ward, open underneath. Wentz stepped up into the pocket, got sandwiched, fumbled the ball away, and, with it, the game. This was the second time Wentz unnecessarily fumbled a snap on a sack. He got stripped on Washington’s third sack, too, but the Eagles recovered.