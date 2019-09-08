It might seem obvious to say that, given that Sproles is 36, contemplated retiring after last season, and has never been an every-down back in his terrific career. But Pederson is so enamored with him and trusts him so much that he can rely on him too much at times. As one example, he rushed Sproles on to the field on third-and-1, then had Wentz pitch the ball to him. The play lost 2 yards. Sproles had a good game, but it’s probably best in the long term if the Eagles use him in smaller doses.