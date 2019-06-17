It isn’t outlandish to think that the league will end up where Miller wants it to be, even if he might not get to enjoy the spoils. Assume for the sake of argument that the Eagles were open to having Miller or another quarterback-turned-receiver on their practice squad, Greg Ward, throw a pass out of a deceptive formation or play, as Burton did in the Super Bowl or Agholor did in the Eagles’ season opener last year against the Falcons. The likelihood that Pederson would have Miller or Ward dress would still be slim, because an NFL team is permitted to activate just 46 players on game days, and each of those spots is precious.