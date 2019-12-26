“Just talk to them as much as I can when I find out the news,” Wentz said during a Thursday news conference. "Just talk to them about the plays and how we’re seeing things and get as many reps as we can out at practice. Obviously, it’s late in the season and we’re not trying to over-exert ourselves, either, but I’m just talking through it, watching the tape of [Burnett] in other places as well and him on the practice squad the last few weeks and just getting in as much as we can.”