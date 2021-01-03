If the Eagles decide Hurts can be a franchise quarterback, they probably would be happy to oblige Wentz. But the huge contract extension he signed 2 summers ago complicates, though doesn’t eliminate, the possibility of a trade. The ESPN report said the Eagles’ asking price for Wentz would be “significant.” But a source inside the organization told the Inquirer that they pretty much have accepted the fact that a second-round pick might be the best they’re going to be able to get for Wentz because of his contract.