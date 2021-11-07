Eagles running back Jordan Howard scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7-7 against the Chargers on Sunday.

Howard, one of the running backs being used to replace an injured Miles Sanders, scored on third-and-goal. Since coming off the practice squad, he has scored three touchdowns over the past two games.

The Eagles also had two big defensive plays. The Chargers drove 98 yards down the field in the first quarter Sunday, but the Eagles turned them away with Andre Chachere making the tackle on fourth-and-goal.

The only problem was, the Eagles went three-and-out on the next possession and punted the ball away. Working on a short field working on short field, Justin Herbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Anderson.

In the second quarter, the Chargers had fourth-and-2 from the Eagles’ 27-yard line when linebackers T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton combined to stop Joshua Kelley short.

