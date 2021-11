Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) takes aim for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Read more

DeVonta Smith scored on a 28-yard touchdown catch for the Eagles in which he raced pass defenders and got the ball over the goal line, tying the score in the fourth quarter at 24-24 against the Chargers on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts not only had the touchdown throw, but also went head over heels on a run to pick up a first down.

Smith has been Hurts’ main target as he has five catches for 116 yards.