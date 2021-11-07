The Eagles lead the Chargers 17-16 in the third quarter Sunday after Kenneth Gainwell ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Jalen Hurts-DeVonta Smith connection got the Eagles down the field as they combined for consecutive pass plays of 23 and 19 yards. Hurts also had a 21-yard pass to Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles were able to take the lead with the touchdown after a Chargers failed extra-point attempt followed Los Angeles’ go-ahead touchdown.

