It happened so fast, and Avonte Maddox couldn’t recall which receiver wound up being the victim of an explosive pass breakup caused by new Eagles defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

On Wednesday afternoon, hours after his arrival in Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson joined his teammates on the practice field. It didn’t take long for him to make his presence felt.

On a play that Maddox and safety Marcus Epps described as a throw toward the sideline, Gardner-Johnson flashed his closeout speed and athleticism on his first day as an Eagle.

“He’s a dawg,” Maddox said. “I seen it out there. He broke from his spot on the field and got his hand on it. Definitely a great player.”

Gardner-Johnson appeared mostly as a nickel cornerback with the Saints, but the expectation is he will be moved to safety alongside starter Marcus Epps. The Eagles already have Maddox cemented as their featured slot cornerback.

Despite the looming position change, Gardner-Johnson remains confident in his abilities.

“I’m a ballplayer,” said Gardner-Johnson, acquired Tuesday in a trade with New Orleans. “It’s just football. I’ve been playing it since I was 6 years old. I’m staying in and putting in overtime. I’m new here. I’ve got 10 days before the season starts. Coaches have been A1. Players have been A1. They’ve been helpful. It’s the first day of practice, and I was out there flying with the guys. I got some [first-team] reps, some [second-team] reps.

“Everything felt natural. It’s like I was out there playing like a kid. Having fun.”

Under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles typically have deployed two-high safety looks in an effort to limit explosive plays. But Gardner-Johnson’s skill set is deep, and he’ll likely be able to move around freely, especially on known passing downs. Gardner-Johnson also is a dynamic defender who played a key role in defending the rush with New Orleans. Over three seasons, he logged 161 tackles, including 15 tackles for losses, with 12 quarterback hits, 28 passes defensed, and five interceptions.

“He’s a competitor,” fellow defensive back Darius Slay said of Gardner-Johnson. “He can go out there and make tackles. He’s not scared of contact. He competes every play, a high-energy guy. He’s got a lot of energy, and that’s one thing we need in the room. He’s a more of a ‘make your presence known’ kind of guy. He’s going to bring another [level] of swagger to us.”

The Eagles benefited from a firsthand look at Gardner-Johnson during Week 14 of the 2020 regular season, when they hosted the Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. During that game, Gardner-Johnson worked mostly as a nickel cornerback and lined up against tight end Dallas Goedert. Gardner-Johnson recorded five tackles, including one tackle for loss, with one pass defensed, while Goedert had four catches and 43 receiving yards.

The Saints visited the Eagles again last season in Week 11, although Gardner-Johnson did not play because of injury.

“I’m glad he’s on our team,” Goedert said. “He’s a guy that loves ball. He’s a chippy dude. I’ve had a few conversations with him on the field. But I like playing with people like that. He’s going to be a good fit for us. I’m excited to watch him be chippy against other teams now.”

Said Gardner-Johnson: “This is football. You talk trash; it’s the nature of the game. But at the end of the day, it’s not harmful. You still have to see each other. It don’t matter. Everybody knows it’s a sport. You don’t mean no harm on the field. It’s part of that competitive nature.”

Gardner-Johnson, 24, said the entire team, particularly the secondary, has been extremely welcoming. By Tuesday evening, several teammates already had reached out to him individually, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, and Slay.

Leading up to the 2019 draft, Gardner-Johnson met with the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman. Gardner-Johnson and Roseman share an alma matter in the University of Florida, which helped spark their bond early on. The Saints reportedly moved on from Gardner-Johnson after the two parties were unable to agree on terms regarding a contract extension.

Gardner-Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Historically, NFL safeties have been paid more lucratively compared to slot cornerbacks.

“Me and Howie talked,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I know where we stand. I just have to go out there and have fun. Everything will take care of itself. I’m not worried about that.”