C.J. Gardner-Johnson is playing a starring role for the Eagles. His movie can be seen ‘after we win.’

PHOENIX — C.J. Gardner-Johnson unhooked the camera he uses to film the video games he plays in his basement and carried it onto the team’s flight to the Super Bowl. He pointed his camera at teammates on the plane, captured the scene on media night, and shot the happenings around the resort the Eagles are staying at ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Chiefs.

Gardner-Johnson said he’s filming everything he can this week with the plans to edit the first vlog — a video diary — for his YouTube page. In August, he was days away from starting the season in New Orleans before being traded to the Eagles just before Week 1. And now he’s capturing the sights he’s always dreamed of. It’s been a whirlwind season but Gardner-Johnson found a way to play a starring role.

“Humbling,” he said. “I’m blessed to be here. Honestly and truthfully.”

Gardner-Johnson didn’t just get sent to a new team in August, he received a new position. The Eagles slid the 25-year-old to safety after he played most of his first three seasons as New Orleans’ nickel cornerback. It didn’t take long for the adjustment to appear seamless.

Advertisement

Gardner-Johnson grabbed his first interception in Week 5 to start a stretch of five straight games with a pick, finishing tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson said the team simplified the defense for Gardner-Johnson in the first few weeks of the season before turning the defensive back loose once he became comfortable.

» READ MORE: ‘Can’t stand this heat, get out of my way’: Trash-talking C.J. Gardner-Johnson remade himself with the Eagles

It was easy to see what he brought to a defense that allowed the fewest passing yards in football and recorded the third-most interceptions. He missed five games with a lacerated kidney but returned for the regular season finale and played nearly every defensive snap in the postseason. And opponents don’t just see Gardner-Johnson. They hear him, too.

“He’s just crazy with energy,” linebacker Haason Reddick said. “One thing about C.J. is you’re going to hear him. He’ll be talking and he’ll be chirping. I love it because he backs it up. You can chirp as long as you want to but don’t be chirping if you’re not going to back it up. C.J. goes out on the field, he backs it up. He catches picks, he comes down in the box, and he’s a great player.”

Said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: “He came in and went to work. That’s what pros do. No matter if you get traded a week before or two days before, you come in and handle business. That’s what he did. The group accepted him, and he’s brought a lot to our team. He flies around and he’s a chatty patty, but I still love him. He shows up every single time that he’s in the game.”

Much has been this week about the team’s defensive front as the Eagles set a franchise record with 70 sacks in the regular season. They racked up eight more sacks in their postseason wins against the Giants and 49ers and could decide Sunday’s game if they are able to apply pressure to Patrick Mahomes, who may be slowed by an ankle injury.

» READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury is the biggest variable of this Super Bowl. The latest update is a big win for the Chiefs.

The team’s defensive backs have been impressive, too. And on Sunday, they’ll receive their biggest test of the season against Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Eagles have predictably been mum on how they plan to defend Kelce. But it’s safe to expect that Gardner-Johnson will play a role as the team will likely task multiple defenders with slowing down one of the league’s most dynamic players.

Six months ago, he was a nickel cornerback for a team that would win just seven games. Now Gardner-Johnson could play a deciding role in the Super Bowl.

“He reminds me a lot of Quandre Diggs,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “He was playing nickel with me in Detroit, and then he went to safety with me and you see him now as a three-time Pro Bowler. I’m not saying they’re the same player but those guys are very special and unique because they can play nickel and safety and dominate at both.”

Just before the clock struck zero in the NFC championship game, Gardner-Johnson found Nick Sirianni on the sidelines and hugged the Eagles head coach as he dropped his head into his shoulder and cried. It was just the emotion, Gardner-Johnson said, of playing four years in the league and finally reaching the Super Bowl.

“He’s like a mentor,” Gardner-Johnson said. “He teaches a lot of lessons and made me understand that the game is more than just about you. It’s about your brothers. That dawg mentality and playing for each other has been the biggest takeaway.”

» READ MORE: After a decade of waiting, Darius Slay finally gets his big chance: ‘Time to go finish it’

Said Wilson: “You look at all these young men, they just want someone to believe in them. The Philadelphia organization since the trade has embraced him. They’ve embraced who he is, what he brings to the game on and off the field.”

A week later, Gardner-Johnson was boarding the team flight with his camera. He has taught himself how to edit videos by watching YouTube tutorials and asking for help on Twitter. He streams himself playing video games during the season, which he said allows him to take a break from football.

What’s the best footage he shot during Super Bowl week? “You’ll see when I drop the first episode,” Gardner-Johnson said. And when does it come out? “After we win,” he said.

The Eagles are one win away from their second championship. Join Inquirer Eagles writers EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes and Mike Sielski on Gameday Central Sunday at 5 p.m. as they preview the game at inquirer.com/Eaglesgameday